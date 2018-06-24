Alanna Jeffery

DEWITT, Iowa -- Per Alanna's wishes, a Celebration of Life is taking place on Saturday, July 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at Tycoga Winery in DeWitt, Iowa. The family welcomes you to join them in a toast to Alanna and to remember a life lived to the fullest. Food and drinks will be provided. Alanna is survived by her husband Tom, and children Holle and Mitchell Michoski.
Most Popular
Find an Obituary
promotion
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.
Today's milestones
Funeral Homes
Cedar Memorial Park & Funeral Home
319-393-8000