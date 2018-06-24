Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Alanna Jeffery

DEWITT, Iowa -- Per Alanna's wishes, a Celebration of Life is taking place on Saturday, July 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at Tycoga Winery in DeWitt, Iowa. The family welcomes you to join them in a toast to Alanna and to remember a life lived to the fullest. Food and drinks will be provided. Alanna is survived by her husband Tom, and children Holle and Mitchell Michoski.

