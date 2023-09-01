Albert "Al" J. Sovanski

October 7, 1939 - August 24, 2023

Albert "Al" J. Sovanski, 83, of Coal Valley, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from noon until service time.

Memorials may be made to his family.

Al was born on October 7, 1939, in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of Adolph and Clara (Hamilton) Sovanski. He married Margaret "Maggie" Forsberg on August 11, 1967, in Milan. Al was previously employed for 11 years at Erickson Chevrolet as a parts manager. He then worked for 30 years at Standard Forwarding, retiring in 2001. Al was a member of the Teamster Local 371 and the Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club.

Survivors include wife, Maggie; son, Chad Sovanski; daughters: Sara Sovanski, Diane Sutterman; grandchildren: Dan and Abby; sister-in-law, Lois Sovanski.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Reynold Runge; brother, Greg Sovanski.

