April 10, 1935-November 16, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Albert D. DeFauw, 83, of East Moline passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Cremation will take place and a memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 23, 2018, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Immediately following the visitation, the family will greet guests from 1:30-3 p.m. at the River House Bar & Grill, 1510 River Drive, Moline. Memorials may be made to River Bend Food Bank.
Albert was born on April 10, 1935, in Moline, the son of Rose DeFauw Kindhart. He married Elaine M. Marlier on April 20, 1956, in Moline. He was a good and loving husband to his wife of 62 years. He served with the Naval Reserves and had been employed as an electrician with Alcoa, retiring in 1994.
Albie was known as a handyman who could fix just about anything and was always lending his time to help others. He was a proud “Klokers” and he and his wife enjoyed traveling and taking money from the casinos. Albie was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one to his name and a member of the Geneseo Country Club. He was a bowler who had a 300 game at the age of 78 and was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Albie loved attending his grandkids' activities.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; daughter, Arlyce and her husband, James Logan, Moline; sons, Dan and his wife, Nikki DeFauw, Davenport, and David DeFauw, Rock Island; grandchildren, Alecia and her husband, Ryan Burns, Chicago, Lance Logan, Chicago, Mitchell and his wife, Nicole DeFauw, Iowa City, Kyle DeFauw, Davenport, Jared DeFauw, Davenport and Hannah DeFauw, Iowa City; brother, Adolph and his wife, Teresa DeFauw, East Moline; and a sister, Mary and her husband, Harold Smith, Matherville, Illinois.
