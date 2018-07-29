December 1, 1923-July 26, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Albert E. Janssen, 94, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2108, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31st, at St. Piux X Catholic Church, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment, with military honors presented by Moline American Legion, Post 246, will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Moline American Legion Post 246 or Disabled Veterans of America.
Albert Edward Janssen was born December 1, 1923, in Marseilles, Illinois, a son of Albert and Emma DeBlock Janssens. He married Jeanne Frances Long on June 25, 1949, in Rock Island.
Albert was a U.S. Army veteran of WW II. He served in the Solomon Islands and the liberation of the Phillippines.
He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1987 after 24 years of service. He had previously worked at Birtman Electric Co. and J.I. Case Co., both of Rock Island.
Albert was a member of Moline American Legion, Post 246, Rock Island Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1303, AARP, and National Active and Retired Federal Employees.
He was a proud Grandpa and enjoyed walking the mall and gardening. In earlier years, he and Jeanne traveled extensively both in the U.S. and abroad.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanne, of Rock Island; son, Gary Janssen, Elk Grove Village, Ill.; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Wayne Marzolph, Rock Island; grandchildren, Ryan Marzolph, Marina Del Rey, Calif., and Emily Marzolph, Providence, R.I.; sisters-in-law, Alice Janssen and Carol Janssen, both of Rock Island; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorraine Foster; and brothers, Kenneth and Donald Janssen.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com