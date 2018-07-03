Alberta A. Rossow

February 19, 1933-June 30, 2018
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Alberta Alice Rossow, 85, of Bloomingdale, Ga., formerly of Colona, died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Reynolds Cemetery, Reynolds.
Alberta was born in Taylor Ridge on February 19, 1933, a daughter of Marcus William and Mable Marie Taylor Crawford. She married Rodney E. Rossow in Taylor Ridge on May 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1976.
Alberta was an amazing baker and worked at Bishop's in SouthPark Mall, Moline, for 15 years, retiring in 1993.
Alberta was extremely devoted and dedicated to her family. As a women, who lost her husband and three children early in life, she devoted her time to being the most loving person a family could ask for.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Rodney W. (Vera) Rossow, Colona, Betty (Michael) Brower, Bloomingdale, Georgia, and Angie (Roger) Canny, East Moline; grandchildren, Trisha (David) Berry, Ryan (Amber) Canny, Joshua (Christina) Brower, Tiffany (Alex) Pliakos, Alice (Blake) Burnham, Nicole Rossow and Elizabeth Brower; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Zylphia Collins, Dorothy Grover, Harriet Strandgard, Mary Iverson, Bernadine Figurin and Charlene Theison.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Steven, Charles and John; and sisters, Betty Loveall, Myrtle Stewart and Monia Peterson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.