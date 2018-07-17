July 14, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Alberta R. Blanche, 90, of Eldridge, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 17, from 4-7 p.m. with vigil service at 3:30 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Alberta's name may be made to St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community, or Hospice Compassus.
Alberta was born in 1927 to Frank and Lena Meyer in Dixon, Iowa. She was united in marriage to William Blanche on August 9, 1950. in St. Anne's Church in Long Grove. Alberta taught school for a short while, but after getting married she helped take care of the farm. She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Scott County Farm Bureau. She loved to spend time outside taking care of her gardens, as well as working on sewing projects for friends and family. Most of all, Alberta loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor Alberta's memory are her husband of 67 years, William; their sons, Ron (Jodie) and Roger (Donna) Blanche; four grandchildren, Laura Blanche, Amanda Blanche, Rodney (Tara) Huntley, and Rory (Mandy) Huntley; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Colin, Payten, Evan and Elleri; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Verna and Ruth.
