July 17, 1944 - June 21, 2018
DAVENPORT– Alberto V. Craff, 73, of Davenport, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, after a year and a half battle with brain cancer.
He was born July 17, 1944, in Lima, Peru, a son of Juan and Dora Craff Zevallos. He married Dolores Slattery in 1975 in Dallas, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Dolores; children, Monike (Jeremy) Hill, Matthew Craff; grandchildren, Michael and Isabella Hill; brothers, Carlos, Washington State, Felix, Lima, Peru and Luis, Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Antonio and Augusto.
Alberto was a mechanical engineer. He graduated from Salesianos High School in Lima and lived for a time in France and Germany. He came to the United States, attended the University of Oklahoma and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Western Illinois University and attended the University of Iowa. He was an ammunition inspector for the Army in Nevada, Missouri and Illinois.
Alberto was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He loved his motorcycles and was a former member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Sippi Sam Camping Club. He loved camping, and always had a project to do. He was handy with so many things: car repair, plumbing, woodworking, electric repairs, etc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Burial will in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Many thanks to the staff of Clarissa Cook Hospice House, and the staff of Senior Star Memory Care and Assisted Living for their care of Alberto during these past months. Online condolences may be left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com