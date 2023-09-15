Alec Penn

October 17, 1997 - September 5, 2023

Alec Penn lost his long battle with depression on September 5, 2023. He is finally at peace. There will not be any services. We will have a celebration of life at a later date. Alec was born October 17, 1997, in Moline, Illinois. He attended RIHS and weeks away from completing his HVAC training. He had some special teachers at RIHS. Mr. Wade Weber showed so much caring and interest in Alec and I know Alec was his usual ornery self. He and his buddies would take Mr. Weber's drinks and snacks. He also really liked Mr. Duster; I think Alec may have seen a little bit of himself in Mr. Duster.

In Alec's younger years he joined the Moline Boys Choir. He apparently told everyone he only joined so he could go to the amusement park. He liked hunting and fishing with his grandpa and continued fishing with his friends as an adult. He enjoyed deer camp on the islands of the Mississippi with his family. He loved his BB gun, video games, and lighting off fireworks as a child and adult. While we were on the subject of fireworks, he tied two bottle rockets together and threw them in his buddy Timmy's window. Timmy knew who did it right away. Of course, his accomplice Hunter videoed it. I have watched this video dozens of times, listening to his laughter. My favorite quote from one of his friends, "he was a hellraiser, but a sweetheart too", which was a perfect combination.

Those left to live without him, Mother Heather Pullias, stepfather Morgan Pullias, Rock Island, Illinois, and brother Zayne at home. Father Audie (Jennifer) Penn and his sister Mallory at home. Sister Alexa Penn, New Orleans. Grandparents Steve and Judy Whan, New Boston, Illinois. Grandparents Tom and Fran Pullias, Fisherville, Kentucky. Grandmother Gail Penn, Florida. Uncle Aaron (Dianna) Penn. Aunt Gretchen Whan, Port Byron, Illinois. Great Aunt Sherry Dickerson, Stephenville, Texas. His lifelong friends: Timmy, Hunter, Matt, Blake, Sam, Conner, Breon, Caleb, Ty, and special friend Alyssa.

He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Wayne Penn, his beloved Uncle, David Dickerson, cousin, TJ Tanner and his dog Trooper.

Memorials may be made to fostersvoice.org.

Our wish is that no other parent will have to write their child's obituary. I am not perpetuating the stigma by saying he died at home. He would want people to know and to bring awareness. For anyone battling with mental health issues, please reach out. You are loved and you are worthy. Call 988 for help.

