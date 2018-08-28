Jan. 16, 1934 — Aug. 26, 2018
BETTENDORF — Alice Jane Day, 84, of Bettendorf, formerly of LeClaire, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, reuniting with her loving husband, Emil. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the mortuary.
Alice was born Jan. 16, 1934, to Basil and Harriett (Hervey) Buckalew in Clark County, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Emil Day on February 2, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri; he died in 2010. She owned and operated Alice's Upholstery at Sunset Marina in Rock Island.
Alice was an active woman who cherished life. She enjoyed scuba diving, gardening, sewing, hiking, traveling, and a daily glass of wine or two.
Survivors include her children, Penny Day Furne and Randy “R.D.” (Vicki) Day; grandchildren, Richie (Kristy) Furne, Robbie Furne, Traci (Mike) Huskey, Tiffany (Tony) Prilipp, Nick Anderson and Ryan Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Clyde and Larry; and sisters, Carolyn, Betty and Zella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Emil, brothers, LaVern, John and Paul; sister, Edna and son-in-law,Richard Furene Sr.