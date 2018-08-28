Try 1 month for 99¢
Alice Day

Jan. 16, 1934 — Aug. 26, 2018

BETTENDORF — Alice Jane Day, 84, of Bettendorf, formerly of LeClaire, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, reuniting with her loving husband, Emil. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Alice was born Jan. 16, 1934, to Basil and Harriett (Hervey) Buckalew in Clark County, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Emil Day on February 2, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri; he died in 2010. She owned and operated Alice's Upholstery at Sunset Marina in Rock Island.

Alice was an active woman who cherished life. She enjoyed scuba diving, gardening, sewing, hiking, traveling, and a daily glass of wine or two.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Survivors include her children, Penny Day Furne and Randy “R.D.” (Vicki) Day; grandchildren, Richie (Kristy) Furne, Robbie Furne, Traci (Mike) Huskey, Tiffany (Tony) Prilipp, Nick Anderson and Ryan Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Clyde and Larry; and sisters, Carolyn, Betty and Zella.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Emil, brothers, LaVern, John and Paul; sister, Edna and son-in-law,Richard Furene Sr.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Alice Day
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.