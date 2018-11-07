Alice V. Moeller

October 22, 1925-October 27, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Alice Verna Moeller, 93, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Wheatland (Iowa) Manor.
Alice was born October 22, 1925, to Carl and Lydia (Buenger) Traetow in rural Waverly, Iowa. After graduating from Waverly High School, she worked as a secretary for a local law firm. She married Wilfred “Bill” Moeller on May 30, 1946, in Waverly. The couple resided in Logan and then settled in DeWitt, where she was a homemaker and raised four children. Alice later worked at Iowa Mutual, DeWitt Observer, as secretary to the principal at DeWitt Central Community High School, and the Clinton County Extension Office, where she retired. Bill preceded her in death on April 12, 2013.
Alice was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. She loved playing cards, walking, and biking. Alice and Bill cherished time together dancing, traveling and attending Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball games. She always enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are children, Julie (Mitch) Krukow of DeWitt, Rick (Dianne) Moeller of Springfield, Oregon, Jane (Mike) Buege of Lisle, Illinois, and Joel (Maureen) Moeller of Coralville, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Viola Wittenburg, sister-in-law, Frieda Traetow; nieces and nephews.
Also preceding her in death were a brother, Edgar Traetow; sister, Lucinda (Alvin) Meier; brother-in-law, Arlin Wittenburg; and nephews, James and Kendall Wittenburg.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Maggie's House Assisted Living and Wheatland Manor for their exceptional care and friendship.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, November 12, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. in the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.