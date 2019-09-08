January 4, 1943-September 3, 2019
ELDRIDGE -- Alicia “Diane” Wiener, 76, of Eldridge, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport, surrounded by her family.
Private graveside services were held at Rock Island Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Alicia Diane Maguire was born on January 4, 1943, in Bloomington, Illinois. She proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Diane worked for the Joliet Army Ammunitions Plant. When that base closed, she transferred to the Rock Island Arsenal and worked as a contract specialist before her retirement in the early 2000's.
Diane was united in marriage to Frank E. Wiener on May 12, 1995, in Rock Island.
Diane enjoyed sewing, stitching and gardening. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and teddy bears.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank Wiener, step-children: Sherry (Shane) Howard, Rock Island, Theresa (Wayne) Judkins, Eldridge, Faith Wiener, Aurora, Colorado, and Robin (Michael) Paar, Davenport and grandsons, Blake and Blain Judkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
