June 25, 2018
DAVENPORT — Allan H. Hahn, 86, of Davenport, passed away, Monday, June 25, 2018, at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Grandview Baptist Church, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Allan's name may be made to the Grandview Baptist Church or to the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Allan was born in 1931 to Morris and Helen Hahn, in Tacoma, Washington. He served with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On December 7, 1957, he was united in marriage to Janice L. Reid. Allan was a local business owner for many years. During his free time, he liked to tinker on cars, work on his yard, go fishing, play with the dogs and listen to music, but most importantly he loved being with his family. Allan was an active member at Grandview Baptist Church and the Thursday Afternoon Panera Coffee Club. Allan was privileged to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., because of his military service.
Those left to honor Allan's memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Janice; their daughter, Teresa (Kent) Wilson; two grandsons, Ben and Tim Wilson; his sister, Loretta Pratt; his brother, Arnold Hahn; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clifford.
