October 31, 1947-July 2, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Allan J. Hamilton, 70, of Eldridge, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport, following a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 16550 290th St., Long Grove. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, Wisconsin. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at St. Ann's. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) or the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Allan was born on October 31, 1947, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, son of Kurt and Virginia (Mataczynski) Hamilton. He graduated from Barron Technical College. Allan served our country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Louise E. Brooten on August 5, 1967, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Cameron, Wisconsin.
He retired as a planner/estimator at the Rock Island Arsenal after 32 years of service.
Allan was a genuine and gentle man who despite what hardship he was facing never complained and always greeted you with a smile. He cherished his grandchildren and had a family tradition of grilling steaks on Christmas Day no matter the weather. Allan had a mechanical mind and loved to tinker with and rebuild cars and go carts. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding a motorcycle and snowmobiles with Louise in Wisconsin.
Survivors include his wife, Louise; daughters, Christy (Justin) Yaddof, and Angela Alexander all of Eldridge; grandchildren, Lexi and Payton Yaddof and Abby Alexander; a sister, Randene Kalina, Haugen, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Cathy Voigt, Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Lori (Bob) Bossany, Menomonee, Wisconsin, Dorothy (Ben) Ryba; brothers-in-law, Bernie (LuAnn) Brooten, and Jim Rude, all of Cameron, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marie and Barney Brooten; a brother-in-law, George Kalina; and a sister-in-law, Mary Rude. May they rest in peace.
The Hamilton Family would like thank everyone at Good Samaritan for all the compassionate care they have shared with Allan.