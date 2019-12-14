May 5, 1941-December 12, 2019
BETTENDORF -- Allen “Big Al” J. Schwerdtfeger, 78, of Bettendorf passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Unity Point Trinity in Bettendorf.
A private celebration of life will take place. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Al was born May 5, 1941, in Bettendorf, the son of Harold Louis and Margaret (Enderle) Schwerdtfeger. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1959. He worked for National T Grocery Store having worked in several departments. He then went to work at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was a member of their union. After retiring, Al drove bus for the City for eleven years. He was formerly married to Eveanne Dawson.
He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. He enjoyed working on cars and traveling to places like the Bahamas, Spain, Portugal and the Caribbean. He was proud to own his 1950 (Shoebox) Ford and you could often find him hanging out in his garage watching the Cubs or NASCAR with his beloved dog, Max. His friends enjoyed having a beer with him in his garage as well.
Those left to honor his memory include his children: Joni (William) King, Rock Island; Jon Schwerdtfeger, Tega Cay, S.C., and Jeffrey Schwerdtfeger, Moline; grandchildren: Mike Knott and his children, Alyssa, Gabriel and Dominic, Aurora, Ill.; Joshua Schwerdtfeger, LeClaire, and Shailynn Parker and her daughter, Charli Parker, Jacksonville, N.C., siblings: Roger (Rosemary), Bettendorf; Harold (Shirley), Bettendorf, Peggy Sexton, Davenport, and Jim of California along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Eight siblings along with his parents preceded him in death.