May 5, 1941-December 12, 2019

BETTENDORF -- Allen “Big Al” J. Schwerdtfeger, 78, of Bettendorf passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Unity Point Trinity in Bettendorf.

A private celebration of life will take place. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Al was born May 5, 1941, in Bettendorf, the son of Harold Louis and Margaret (Enderle) Schwerdtfeger. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1959. He worked for National T Grocery Store having worked in several departments. He then went to work at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was a member of their union. After retiring, Al drove bus for the City for eleven years. He was formerly married to Eveanne Dawson.

He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. He enjoyed working on cars and traveling to places like the Bahamas, Spain, Portugal and the Caribbean. He was proud to own his 1950 (Shoebox) Ford and you could often find him hanging out in his garage watching the Cubs or NASCAR with his beloved dog, Max. His friends enjoyed having a beer with him in his garage as well.