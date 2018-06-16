Allison Wuerzberger

July 29, 1986-June 11, 2018
DAVENPORT — Allison M. Wuerzberger, 31, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, June 11, 2018, after a long struggle with her addiction. She has now found eternal peace. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for her daughter's education. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Allison was born July 29, 1986, in Iowa City to Randy and Debbie (Bennett) Wuerzberger. She graduated from Mid City High School with honors and was active with the orchestra. She attended Scott Community College. Allison managed McDonald's for three years and worked for APAC as a telemarketer.
She loved music and animals. But above all, she loved her family and adored her daughter, Jaci.
Those left cherishing her memory include her parents, Randy and Debbie Wuerzberger, Davenport; daughter, Jaci; fiancé, Miguel Murillo; maternal grandmother, Bettie Bennett, Ankeny, Iowa; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.