Allyisen “Ally” B. Graves

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on December 17, 2019, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be left to the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Ally was born on June 25, 1989, in Davenport, Iowa, to Sirrelous “Reed” and Carol “Annie” (Cribbs) Graves. She graduated in 2009 from Davenport North High School. Ally then went on to work at the Handicapped Development Center, where she had been a client for the past 10 Years. Ally most of all enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandmother, Betty Cribbs, whom she had been under the care of for 21 years. The two of them shared a special place in their hearts for one another. Ally also enjoyed bowling, being surrounded by her large family, and watching the Food Network because of her love of food, especially chocolate. Her remarkable happiness has impacted the lives of everyone that she came in contact with.