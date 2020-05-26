Alma ‘Lety’ Leticia Morales de Hernández

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 1952-May 14, 2020

DAVENPORT — Alma Leticia ‘Lety' Morales de Hernández, 67, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after an 11-year battle with cancer.

Lety was born on July 9, 1952, in Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico. She was the daughter and eldest child of Pilar and Miguel Morales. She grew up in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, among great friends and close cousins, aunts and uncles. She graduated from secretarial school in 1969 and proudly worked for various companies in Monterrey until she moved to the United States with her family in 1974. She met and married Ino Hernández in 1975 in West Liberty, Iowa. They lived in West Liberty until they moved to Davenport, Iowa, in 1977 where they raised their three children. Lety stayed at home with her children until 1992 when she returned to work and began a position at the Diocese of Davenport. She continued to work in a diverse array of professions until she retired in 2010 from Community Health Care Medical Clinic.