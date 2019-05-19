October 11, 1921-May 16, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Alma M. Hixon, 97, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Unity Point Hospital, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 -6 p.m. Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline, with a rosary at 4 p.m. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Church or Alleman High School.
Alma was born October 11, 1921, in Belgique, Missouri, the daughter of Emil and Emma (Bert) Braet. She married Richard A. Keltner and later married Robert Hixon.
During her earlier years, Alma worked at Buddy L and later worked for Gibermans Clothing Company in Rock Island. She then worked for 30 years for Buddy Bateman at Town and Country Bowl in Rock Island.
Alma was a member of St. Mary's Church, Rock Island, Altar and Rosary Society and was the secretary on the women's bowling leagues in Rock Island. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling, sewing, knitting and crocheting.
Survivors include her sons, Richard E. (Lila Jean) Keltner, Elgin, Ill., and Darryl Hixon, Rock Island; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her step-son, Donald Hixon, daughter-in-law, Teri Hixon, sisters, Odellia VanMeighem and Irene Kolls and infant brother, Patrick Braet.
