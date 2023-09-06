Alyce Sally Becker

Alyce A. Sally Becker passed away August 18, 2023, in Estes Park, Colorado, with family by her side. There will be graveside services on September 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa. Meet by the main entrance cottage at 9:50 a.m. to go to the grave site. There will be a memorial service September 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Good Samaritan Society - Estes Park Village. Sally was born in Davenport, Iowa October 10, 1935, to parents Mary E. Hild and Paul W. Becker. She graduated from I.C.A. '53 and from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa with a B.A. and elementary teaching certificate. She taught elementary school in various locations in Iowa for over 30 years. May 8, 1991, Sally received a heart transplant at the University of Iowa and retired from teaching. The next twenty-some years were spent with her good friend Cleo Bryant traveling, spending winters in Mesa, Arizona and summers in Estes Park, Colorado, eventually living in Estes Park full-time. Many years were spent as a volunteer at the Estes Park Senior Center - especially at the fundraising Saturday Breakfast Buffets. She was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church.