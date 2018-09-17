May 16, 2002-September 15, 2018
MILAN - Alyn F. Hall, 16, of Milan, died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Burial will be at the Sherrard Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be designated later.
Alyn was born May 16, 2002, in Rock Island, the son of Rich and Pamela Burkhead Hall. He was a junior at Sherrard High School, where he was a member of the golf and baseball teams. Alyn was a high honors student at Sherrard and attended advance placement classes.
He will be remembered for his quick and loving smile, his sense of humor, his kind soul and for being a person anyone would love to have as a son. Alyn was a friend to many and most of all was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, and grandson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Rich and Pamela; sister, Allison Burkhead, Davenport; grandparents, Dee and Russ DeWinter, Rock Island, Garry Hall, Sherrard and Dave Burkhead, Rock Island; great-grandfather, Herbert Hall Jr, Sherrard; great-grandmother, Linda Erickson, Milan; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joan Burkhead; great-grandmother, Dorothy Pauline Hall; and great-grandparents, Lenny and Coral June Erickson.
