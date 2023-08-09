Amanda J. Miller

August 26, 1982 - August 1, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - Amanda J. Miller, 40, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 1, 2023, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family and soulmate.

Cremations rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Amanda was born August 26, 1982, in Rock Island, to Debra Miller. She was very spiritual and found comfort in the Bible. Amanda had a very kind soul. She loved animals especially her favorite cats, Precious and Luna. Amanda loved reading books about fairies and the mystical world.

Amanda enjoyed horseback riding and had a job in Colorado, where she would take people on trail rides. She assisted with boarding in exchange for the opportunity to ride. Amanda was artistically creative and talented.

Amanda had a very compassionate and forgiving heart. She loved all!

Survivors include her mother, Debra Miller; soulmate, Daniel; sister, Macey Carter; aunts, Pamela (Kurt) Tressel and Patricia Miller; uncle, Earl Miller; and cousins, Austin Miller, Haley Tressel, Holly Tressel.

Amanda is preceded in death by her newborn son, Robert Wayne; younger sister Mindy Miller; grandfather and grandmother, Richard and Joan Miller; and great grandfather, Antonio Armetta.

