Amanda Myers

Amanda was highly intelligent and excelled in all of her academics. Amanda earned a scholarship to attend the University of Iowa as an Honors student tuition free. Amanda finished her last semester of college online at home with her family. For her online graduation, she dressed up and we had lots of fun celebrating! Our time together was an incredible gift to us. Amanda graduated in May of 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and a certificate in International Business.

Her entire life Amanda dreamed about traveling the world. In 2019, Amanda made her dream come true and she attended a semester of college in Ireland on scholarship. Amanda traveled extensively during this trip and had incredible experiences. This included destinations such as London, Budapest, France, Spain, Amsterdam and she even went skiing in Switzerland.

Amanda's love for her brother Josh was bigger than the universe. She loved Josh so much she cleaned his new apartment when he moved in! Anyone that knew how Mandy never worried about messes, would agree that this was a deep expression of love for him!

Amanda was an overachiever in everything she did and accomplished everything she set her mind to! Her family saw her as a natural beauty with beautiful hair, so it was very surprising that she thought she needed cosmetics at all. Mandy still spent hours getting her make-up perfect.