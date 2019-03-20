January 21, 1984-February 25, 2019
MUSCATINE—Amy Lynn Wentz, 35, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Amy was born on January 21, 1984, in Muscatine, the daughter of John Albert and Jennifer Ann Lee Pace. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School and attended Scott Community College.
Amy married Brian William Wentz on February 11, 2011, in Muscatine. A pervious marriage was to William Schroeder.
Amy was a loving wife and a best friend to her mother. Amy loved to collect cats, shopping, going to yard sales, playing World of Warcraft, and she expressed her artistic side by coloring her hair. Andreah, and Lily, were the center of Amy's life, and brought her much joy.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Brian Wentz of Muscatine; her mother, Jennifer Pace of Montpelier; her father, John Pace of Davenport; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Andreah Rene Schroeder and Lily Rayne Wentz; her brother, Dustin John Pace; and her grandparents, Frank and Delores Lee.