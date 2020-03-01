Andrea “Andy” Bajc

December 17, 1935- February 24, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Andrea “Andy” Bajc, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. Cremation has been accorded.

Andrea was born December 17th, 1935, in Podkraj, Italy. Andrea married his wife, Emilia “Emily” Crevatin, on June 25th, 1955, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa.

He is survived by his 3 children, Vera Ann McCants of Davenport, Iowa, Andrew (Chris) Bajc of Lincoln, Nebraska and Mike (Diane) Bajc, Matherville, Illinois; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by wife and son-in-law (Roger McCants).

Please see full obituary at www.wheelanpressly.com. Memorials are to be determined.

