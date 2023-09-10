Andrew Nis Jorgensen Jr.

February 26, 1936 - September 7, 2023

Andrew Nis "Andy" "Bill" Jorgensen Jr, age 87, of Davenport, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by the love of family, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.

Andy was born on February 26, 1936, in Davenport to Andrew and Elsie (Steffen) Jorgensen Sr. He was united in marriage to Sandra Stock on June 16, 1973, in Davenport. Andy was a veteran having served with the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He was a jet mechanic in the Air Force and later worked at several lumber shops including, Town & Country Lumber and was the truss shop foreman at Robertson & Dybdahl. After retirement, he then continued to work for several years with the grounds department at Davenport Memorial Park.

On the surface Andy appeared to be "grumpy," but his family says that was just an act. He loved to give everyone he loved a hard time, including teasing all the kids. He was happy spending his free time in the garden and washing his cars in between watching baseball games. Andy enjoyed coaching his son's baseball team, even though he was much older than the other coaches. Andy was a long time Brooklyn Dodgers fan, as well as a Green Bay Packers fan and got the chance to tour Lambeau Field.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy; children: Stacy (Frank) Slaby of Pleasant Valley, and Buddy (Ivory Lovell) Jorgensen of Davenport; grandchildren: Austin (Emily) Homan, Paige Jorgensen, Frank Slaby, Elsie Slaby, and Ryder Lovell; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Vaeda, and Greyson; siblings, Shirley (Dick) Brown, Nancy Stock, Mary (Larry) Baker, and Larry (Linda) Jorgensen; and his four-legged friend, Maverick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Joan & Dick Garstang; brother and sister-in-law, John and Arlene Jorgensen; brother-in-law Eric Stock; niece, Darcy Fore; nephew, John Jorgensen; and great-nephew, Andrew Jorgensen.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.