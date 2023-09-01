Angie Tharp

July 14, 1972 - August 30, 2023

Angie Tharp, 51, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. at the Bridgeside Links in Muscatine. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Angie. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Muscatine is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Angela Dee Wheeler was born on July 14, 1972 in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Randy and Glenda (Ziegenhorn) Wheeler. She enjoyed being in the sun, lounging in the pool, watching the Food Network, listening to 80's music, especially Prince and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.

Angie will be deeply missed by her children, Abby (Zachary Piontek) of Richmond, Virginia and Ali Tharp of St. Louis, Missouri; mother, Glenda Wheeler of Muscatine and brother, Rob (Jennifer) Wheeler of Illinois City.

She was preceded in death by her father.