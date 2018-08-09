August 8, 2018
DAVENPORT - Anita L. Lowe, 94, of Davenport, welcomed the calls of her Savior on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.
Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 W. Central Park, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Anita's name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or School, or the Davenport Humane Society.
Mrs. Lowe was born in 1924 in Davenport, Iowa, the only child of Walter and Anna Hoffmann. After graduating from Davenport Central High School in January of 1942, Anita attended AIC Business School of Davenport. She was employed as a secretary at the Bureau of Analysis, Davenport, for four years. On September 15, 1946, she was united in marriage to her Army Sweetheart, Donald Lowe. After their two sons were raised, Anita worked in the sales department at Sylvia's of Davenport for 25 years. Anita was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a part of the LWML Ladies Society in early years. She loved to spend time with her family, listen to music, and she was a member of the bridge club for over 70 years, she was the only surviving original member.
Those left to honor Anita's memory are her son, John (Marie) Lowe of Bettendorf, daughter-in-law Mary Lowe of Davenport; grandchildren: Melissa Hurtado, James (Jessica) Lowe, Sally Lowe, and Heather (Rich) Howard; great-grandchildren: Jessica Rodgers, Kenneth Douglas, Noah Hurtado, Kelly Lowe, Isabelle and Brayden Howard; childhood friend Doris L. Wolfe and sister-like friend Emily Nickles, and cousin Cathie Haas.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald, son, Todd, her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Anita's family would like to extend a special thank you to Senior Star, the Kahl Home, and Genesis Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.
Remembrances and condolences may be expressed to Anita's family by visiting this obituary at www.weertsfh.com