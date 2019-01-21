Anita Smith

November 22, 1943 – January 18, 2019
ELDRIDGE — Anita L. Smith, 75, of Eldridge, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Anita was born on November 22, 1943. in McAlester, Okla., the daughter of Cecil and Ruth (Craig) Burks. She was united in marriage to Robert Smith on April 10, 1965. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Anita was a great trap shooter and enjoyed spending time with her family on vacations. She loved music, camping, fishing, movies, and things that sparkled. Anita was a selfless and happy person who was always smiling and having a good time. She also enjoyed crocheting, and was an expert seamstress. Anita especially loved the water and her favorite place to be was at Buffalo Shores Campground and Beach. Above all her family meant the world to her, especially her grandson Kyle.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Jeff Smith; daughter, Robertta “Bobbie” (Chris) Daufeldt; grandson, Kyle Daufeldt; like a second daughter Heather Gaarder; siblings Mary (Harry “Peps”) Carter and Jerry (Kathy) Burks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Harold, Bill and James Burks, and grandson Levi Robert Daufeldt.