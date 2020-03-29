Ann C. Foulks

Private services will be held at Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ann was born on March 1, 1953, in Guntown, Lee County, Mississippi, a daughter of Lonnie and Ella Mae (Young) Richardson. She married Clayborne Foulks in September 29, 1991, in Rock Island. Ann worked in the printing industry for many years. She retired in 2018, due to illness. She was a proud, long-time member of Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Along with being a woman of strong faith, Ann was an excellent cook, a writer and a loving grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Ann also loved to decorate and spend time gardening.