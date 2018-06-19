June 2, 2018
LITTLETON, Colo. — Ann Dvorak Juhl, 55, died June 2, 2018, in Littleton, Colorado, in her home with the loving care of her husband, Jim, daughter, Gwendolyn, and Hospice. Cancer took her life but did not rob her spirit, dignity or courage. Cremation services were provided.
Their son, Jim, died at 17 due to spinal meningitis. Ann became a warrior to educate others how to prevent this deadly disease. She was a gifted in her needlework and enjoyed crocheting cute caps for low-weight newborns for a local hospital. Ann had a beautiful voice and enjoyed two trips to Carnegie Hall with the choir.
Ann is survived by her mother, Nora Dvorak; sisters, Virginia and Laura; brothers, William and Mark; with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Jim's parents, Jim and Deanna Juhl; his brother, John; and sister, Jeanine. Those who preceded her in death are her Dad; brother, Phil; and Grandpa Reynolds.
Funeral services will be in Littleton on June 23, Ann and Jim's 34th wedding anniversary. Burial will be later in Cedar Falls, Iowa.