January 23, 1960-February 5, 2020

PARK VIEW -- Ann T. (Dasso) Scott, 60, of Park View, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at home.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. In lieu of flowers, gifts, or donations Ann would be truly honored by her friends and family connecting with their loved ones sharing stories about what she perceived to be the extraordinary everyday life.

She was born Ann Therese Dasso on January 23, 1960, in Rock Island, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Carlsen) Dasso. She identified as "Anne with an E", and was confirmed in the Catholic church choosing the name “Marie”.

She had an affinity for nature, enjoyed sharing her thoughts through writing, and reveled in the freedom she felt riding horses in her younger years. She had an infectious laugh that will be forever missed, but most of all, she simply loved.