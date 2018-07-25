March 4, 1920-June 23, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Anna Harriet Lindgren, 98, of Friendship Manor, Rock Island, formerly of Orion, Illinois, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Silver Cross, Friendship Manor.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. with memorial visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the service, all at Orion United Methodist Church, 407 12th Ave, Orion. A private graveside service and burial took place on July 15 at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orion United Methodist Church, Chaddock, or Baby Fold. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion, is assisting the family.
Anna was born on March 4, 1920, the daughter of Arthur and Etta Love Chase. Anna was a graduate of Orion High School. She attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, where she enjoyed performing in plays and met some of her lifelong friends. She married Virgil Lindgren on April 16, 1941, at Orion United Methodist Church; he preceded her in death on July 21, 2012. After their marriage, Anna and Virgil lived in Peoria before later relocating to Cambridge, Illinois. In 1946, Virgil and Anna and their family moved to Orion, where Virgil farmed until 1976. During the earlier years of their marriage, Anna was a homemaker, focusing on raising their family and supporting her husband on the farm. She helped in her children's activities as a Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout leader. Anna was a lifelong member of the Orion United Methodist Church. She was always available to help with church functions and held offices with the WSCS and circle groups, and helped with teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed stitching quilts with the church ladies and participating in the McGuffy Readers at the library. Anna was a member of the Corn Cob Players and acted in several plays. Anna also helped with the after-school tutoring program at Orion Middle School. In 1960, Anna and Virgil, along with two other family members, built Meadow Lanes bowling alley and restaurant. Their objective was to provide families with affordable entertainment in Orion. They managed Meadow Lanes until 1999. Anna and her husband then enjoyed many winters, and Cubs spring training games in Arizona.
Survivors include her son, David Lindgren, Evanston, Illinois; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverley and Ronald Foley, Orion, and Suzanne and Mike Gibbs, Racine, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Leslie (Mike) Kezmoh, Folsom, California; Peter (Jessica) Lindgren, Salt Lake City, Utah; Lindsey (Mark) Pasmore, Grayslake, Illinois; Timothy Foley, Austin, Texas; Chris (Erika) Gibbs, Vancouver, Washington; and Erika Martin, San Luis Obispo, California; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Virgil.
