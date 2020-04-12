Anna Isabel Snyder

Private services will be held. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com

Anna was born June 17, 1923, in Pleasant Prairie, Iowa. She was the daughter of George and Mable (Teitsch) Altmann. She married Delmar Snyder on June 29, 1946, in Davenport. He preceded her in death. Prior to her retirement, Anna worked at various companies in the Quad Cities, including the Rock Island Container Corporation. She retired from managing the cafeteria at JB Young Junior High School in June 1980. Her memberships included the King's Daughters and the Anne Ken Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting knitting sewing, gardening and teaching and playing cards; especially Kings in the corner.