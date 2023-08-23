Anna Leone

September 5, 1949 - August 20, 2023

Anna Leone, 73, of Moline, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, where a Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the church.

Anna was born on September 5, 1949, in Prizzi, Sicily, Italy, a daughter of Samuele and Lucia (Blanda) Leone. Ms. Leone worked in the Food Service Department at Augustana College for 23 years before her retirement. Anna was a Eucharistic Minster at church and served on the social activity committee. Anna sang in the church choir and was a member of the Ladies Sodality. She helped with the church bulletins, as well as cleaning the church. Anna enjoyed traveling and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her siblings: Salvatore (Mary Ann) Leone, East Moline, Mario (Pat) Leone, Davenport, Frank (Janet) Leone, Moline, Dino Leone, Taylor Ridge, Art (Kelly) Leone, Dayton, Ohio.; a sister in law, Salvatrice Leone, Rock Island; nieces and nephews: Roberto Leone, Adriano Leone, Angela (Ted) Paprocki, Antonio (Mary) Leone, Mario (Emilene) Leone, Janean (Gary) DePaepe, Marco (Amy) Leone, Alyssa Leone, Dominic Leone, Gina Leone, and Vincent Leone; and nine great nieces and great nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Giuseppe Leone; and a sister, Josephine Leone.

