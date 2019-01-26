August 13, 1954-January 24, 2019
DAVENPORT - Anna Louise Goodwin, 64, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
Memorial service for Anna will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, where she was a member of the congregation. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the St. Paul Memorial Garden. Memorial gifts may be made in the form of donations to NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Anna was born on August 13, 1954, in Highland Park, Michigan, a daughter to Vernon and Lois (Neetz) Gatzka. She married Kerry Goodwin on January 3, 1976, in Olivet, Michigan. Anna received her master's degree from St. Ambrose University in 2006. She worked as a Training Manager, creating Peer-to-Peer and Family-to-Family programs for NAMI. She had also worked as the office manager for St. Ambrose University College of Business, and she served as the Parish Educator at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she aided in the implementation of mental health programming.
Survivors include her children: Gregory Goodwin and daughter-in-law, Jessica, Davenport, and Amelia (Molly) Goodwin, New York City, and two granddaughters; siblings: Martha Thompson, Anchorage, Alaska; Karl Gatzka Anchorage, Alaska; Kent Gatzka, Farwell, Michigan; Christa Gerdts, Hastings, Michigan.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Kirk Gatzka.
Online condolences may be left for the family via Anna's obituary at wheelanpressly.com.