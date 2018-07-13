January 24, 1940-July 11, 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Anna Mae Robinson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed into the eternal love of God, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the age of 78. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 16, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport, with a visitation one hour prior to service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given in her honor to the Minnesota Association for Children's Mental Health. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Born to Earl C. Sievers and Marilyn Sievers in Davenport on January 24, 1940, and raised in New Liberty, Iowa, Anna Mae was a graduate of Bennett (Iowa) High School.
Anna Mae is preceded in death by her husband, Max C. Robinson, and her son, Mark Gordon Robinson. Anna Mae was a faithful child of God, a loving wife to Max, mother to Jennifer Robinson, Mark Robinson, Jane Renner, Sarah Robinson and Rebecca Robinson; grandmother to Andrew and Hannah Muellerleile, Samson and Amanda Suter, Samantha Eckel, Liliana, Massimo, and Mateo Bazzuro; and great-grandmother to Eve Suter. Anna Mae is loved by many extended family members, friends and caregivers.