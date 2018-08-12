Anna Murphy

November 18, 1938-August 11, 2018
DAVENPORT - Anna M. Murphy, 79, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Graveside services for Anna and her husband, Douglas K. Murphy, who passed away January 13, 1997, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Friends and family are invited to meet at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport, at 10:30 a.m. to process over to the Arsenal for services. Memorials may be made to ManorCare Library.
Anna Marie Morrison was born November 18, 1938, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Edith (Johnson) Morrison on February 4, 1960. Her husband, Douglas, proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and will receive military graveside services by American Legion Post 26.
Her greatest joy in life was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and their children. In loving memory “We didn't have a lot of money, but we had a lot of love.”
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Kelly Wernick- Murphy; grandchildren, Alisha Kline, Brandon Wernick, Zachary Wernick, Elijah Wernick, Mikael Murphy and Amber Murphy; great-grandchildren; Katlyn, Jaydin, Mercedes, Makenna, Ethan, and Natalie.
In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her son, Mark Murphy.
