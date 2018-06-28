Annamae 'Annie' Moore
CLINTON — Annamae "Annie" Moore, 82, of Clinton, formerly of East Moline, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at her son's home in Clinton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. At her request, there will be no visitation or memorial service. A private graveside committal service will be held at a later date at Fulton Township Cemetery in Fulton, Illinois. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
