November 12, 1968-September 8, 2018
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — Anne Mullin, 49, of Goose Lake, Iowa, passed away, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church, Andover, Iowa. Burial will be in the Glahn Cemetery, Goose Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Anne Christine Ketelsen was born on November 12, 1968, in Clinton, the daughter of Gilbert and Nancy (Hardersen) Ketelsen. She was a 1987 graduate of Clinton High School and a 1991 graduate of Luther College with a degree in communications. She later received her master's from Western Illinois University. She married Jim Mullin on May 21, 1999, in Clinton.
Anne was a speech pathologist for the past 13 years for the Mississippi Bend AEA. She also worked from the DeWitt Observor and AG Edwards in Naperville, Illinois.
Anne was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and Chancy Lutheran Church, loved to garden, tend to her flowers and watch horses. She was a lifelong avid reader. Loving mother and wife. She was always very thoughtful, put others first and never wanted to burden anyone.
Anne is survived by her husband, Jim Mullin of Goose Lake; her children, Nate, Sam and Reagan Mullin, at home; her brother, Eric (Tess) Ketelsen of St. Paul, Minnesota; her sisters, Aimee (Terje) Peterson of Waconia, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother- and father-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish an education fund.