Annemale Harksen

June 14, 1921 - June 09, 2018
DAVENPORT - Annemale “Molly” Harksen, 96, of Davenport, passed away, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at First Baptist Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5 -7 p.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Molly was born on June 14, 1921, in Germany, the daughter of Herman and Louise (Conrad) Gutzeit. She was united in marriage to Karl Harksen on October 26, 1943, in Cedar Rapids. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2004.
Molly worked as a nurse until her retirement. This included working at the Rock Island Arsenal, the medical division of Oscar Mayer, and the Davenport Clinic. She was called to work the Polio Epidemic in Rockford, Ill., and later participated in administering trial polio inoculations for school children. Children were her passion, and she spent most of her years as a beloved pediatric nurse.
Molly's other interests include PTA, 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.
Molly was a devout Christian and attended the First Baptist Church, Davenport. She participated in Ruth Circle, senior ministries and numerous Bible studies.
Survivors include her children, son Thomas K. (Donna) Harksen, Davenport, and daughter, Patrice (David) Lake, Davenport; brother, Thomas C. Gutzeit, Monticello, Iowa; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Harksen; sister, Herta Beatty; and grandson, Matthew Lake.