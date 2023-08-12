Annette M. (Trowbridge) Greenwood
September 27, 1935 - August 9, 2023
Annette M. (Trowbridge) Greenwood of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023, at home.
A visitation will be held on Sunday August 13, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. and the funeral on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo Chapel at 10 a.m. A private burial to follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations can be made to Safe Families for Children of the Quad Cities or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Annette was born on September 27, 1935, in Sterling, Illinois, to Marion and Grace (Curran) Egert. She married Richard Trowbridge on January 9, 1954, and had four children. She later married William Keith (Bill) Greenwood on December 31, 1986, until he passed on January 2, 2009. Annette was a graduate of Geneseo High School where she was a baton twirler and loved socializing with friends that she has kept in contact throughout her life. During her lifetime she spent time as a homemaker, a secretary (Modern Woodman and Wakefield Chiropractic) and traveling all over the United States. She especially enjoyed wintering in Arizona. Annette was fond of her Sunday night dinners with her friends, was a member of the Women's Moose club and was a FISH volunteer.
Annette is survived by her four children: Cristine (Dave) Nelson of Cambridge, Illinois, David (Frankie) Trowbridge of Geneseo Illinois, Karen (Tim) Shannon of Geneseo, Illinois, and James (Robyn) Trowbridge of Lake Ozark Missouri, 13 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, parents, and sister (Beverly Walters).