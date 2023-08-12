Annette M. (Trowbridge) Greenwood

Annette was born on September 27, 1935, in Sterling, Illinois, to Marion and Grace (Curran) Egert. She married Richard Trowbridge on January 9, 1954, and had four children. She later married William Keith (Bill) Greenwood on December 31, 1986, until he passed on January 2, 2009. Annette was a graduate of Geneseo High School where she was a baton twirler and loved socializing with friends that she has kept in contact throughout her life. During her lifetime she spent time as a homemaker, a secretary (Modern Woodman and Wakefield Chiropractic) and traveling all over the United States. She especially enjoyed wintering in Arizona. Annette was fond of her Sunday night dinners with her friends, was a member of the Women's Moose club and was a FISH volunteer.