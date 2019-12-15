Anthony “Tony” Lee Mendez

Nov. 2, 1965-December 9, 2019

BUFFALO -- Anthony Lee “Tony” Mendez, 54, a resident of Buffalo, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.

A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.

Tony was born November 2, 1965, in Davenport, the son of Merle and Carlene Mendez. On May 7, 1991, in Davenport, he married Cindy Brougham.

Tony and Cindy currently own and operate Clark's Landing in Buffalo, purchasing the business in 1993. He enjoyed golfing, and loved his tractor and puppies. The restaurant was Tony's life. He loved his staff and customers.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Cindy; children, Mercedes Mendez of Buffalo and Harold “Bryan” Lewis of Buffalo; parents, Merle and Carlene Mendez of Buffalo; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tony was preceded in death by his infant sister, Sherry Lee Mendez.

Online condolences may be made to Tony's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.