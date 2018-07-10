Apostle Moore

June 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Apostle Laymon R. Moore, 63, of Davenport, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Community of Hope, Prince of Peace Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 12, from 4-8 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads, Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memoirals in Laymon's name may be made to the Realms of Glory Ministries.
Laymon was born in 1955 to Queen Esther Moore and Arbie L. Tapscott, in Louisville, Kentucky, and moved to Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Eastern High School in Kentucky. In 1975, he joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. On July 1, 2006, he was united in marriage to Ethel “EFay” Bailey in California. They moved to Davenport in 2013 to start Realms of Glory Ministries, where Laymon was senior pastor.
He loved helping and serving others, whether through his church or just being out in the community. He had a passion for reading and collecting cars, but his family came before everything.
Those left to honor Laymon's memory are his wife, EFay; his children, Lamon R. Moore, Eric Philpot, and Shavonne Caudelle-Moore; step children, Jonathan Eckley, Tennille Barras and Jessica Cruthchfield; spiritual son,s Adrian Jones and Kenneth Wilson; grandchildren, Demaria, Angleina, Juliane, Cash Lamon, Jonathan, Julian, Jaisyn, Derick, Kyra, Joseph, Rebeca and Malachi; sisters, Nita, Lavern and Venita; brothers, Derrick Moore, Terry Moore, Danny Tapscott and Pastor Dewayne Tapscott; a host of nieces and nephews; and the Realms of Glory Ministries family. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Karen and Venessa; and brothers, Cardell and Lazern.
