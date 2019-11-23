May 2, 1944-November 20, 2019

BLUE GRASS -- Ardella Mae Woods, 75, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport.

Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa. Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Walcott Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Ardella was born May 2, 1944, the daughter of Arnold and Caroline (Riessen) Koeppe in Davenport. She graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1962. Ardella married Larry Woods on September 12, 1980 in St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Ardella worked for the Quad-City Times in Advertising for over forty years before retiring. Ardella also helped her husband, Larry, with Woods Auction Service. After retirement, Ardella enjoyed attending auctions and traveling with her husband, Larry. They traveled to visit friends and family across the United States and also traveled abroad to Europe. Most of all, Ardella loved her grandchildren and treasured attending their school and sporting events.