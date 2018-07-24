Ardis Fahrenkrog-Rekemeyer

August 3, 1940-July 22, 2018
TIPTON, Iowa — Ardis "Ardie" Ellen Fahrenkrog-Rekemeyer, 77, of Tipton, Iowa, peacefully entered eternal rest while surrounded by her beloved family on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Cedar Manor.
Ardie was born on August 3, 1940, in Davenport, to Emil John and Norma Minnie Martens-Fahrenkrog. Her academic history began at Allen's Grove Country School and then went on to graduate with the Class of 1958 from Davenport Central. Ardie was united in marriage to Gaylon Rhea on October 25, 1958 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. The couple resided on their farm in Bennett, Iowa, while raising their three children, Ellen, Amy and Angela. From 1988 to 1997 Ardie was employed at Walmart in Tipton, Iowa. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing piano and cards, reading, and spending time with her family.
Ardie is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Russell) Harrison, Amy (Kenneth) Miller, Angela (Devin) Moeller; brother, Dennis Fahrenkrog; sister, Marilyn Dengler; three grandchildren, Ann (Chris) Hilton, Jeffrey (Amanda) Harrison, Jarod Moeller; two step-grandchildren, Matt Miller, Nick Miller; and two great- grandchildren, William Harrison and Audrey Hilton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaylon Rekemeyer; daughter, Ann Beth Rekemeyer; and her sister, Betty Kraft.