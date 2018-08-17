April 25, 1935-August 14, 2018
DAVENPORT - Argustia Lacy, 83, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.
Argustia was born on April 25, 1935, in Pickensville, Alabama, to Andrew and Mary (West) Lagrone. She worked for many years as a cook at the Kahl Home.
She is survived by her children; Joe, Rosetta, Adelle, Virginia, Lou Bertha, Elijah, Willie, Mary Jane, Elizabeth, Bessie, Virginia, Mammie, Inez, David, Darren, Joshua, Jameer, and Jeremy. Also a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Argustia was preceded in death by her husband, and children, Roosevelt, Isaac, Alberta, and Lisa, and 12 siblings.