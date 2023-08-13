Arleen E. Minkler

September 24, 1927 - August 7, 2023

Arleen E. Minkler, Davenport, Iowa, age 95, left this world to be united with her husband and younger daughter, Lori, in Heaven on August 7, 2023. She passed peacefully after a brief illness with her sister, Dorothy, and older daughter, Lynn, by her side. She was a resident at Ridgecrest Village, Crest Health Center at the time of her passing. She is in the care of Runge Mortuary and Crematory. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be with her husband, Dwight, at Davenport Memorial Park. No memorials have been established but can be made to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be share at www.rungemortuary.com.

Arleen, the oldest of four children born to Arthur A. Peters and Ella (Hagman) Peters was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Davenport, Iowa on September 24, 1927. Arleen attended Hayes Elementary, Frank L. Smart and graduated from Davenport (now Central) High School in 1945. She was an A student and a great daughter.

Arleen married Dwight J. Minkler, the love of her life, on June 24, 1950, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa. She worked as a secretary at the Board of Education and then at Bendix Corporation until they were expecting their first daughter, Lynn, and then, quit to be a homemaker. They later welcomed another daughter, Lori. Lynn loved having a little sister. They were married for over 66 years until Dwight's passing on January 2, 2017.

They were so happy when they became grandparents and loved spending time with their grandson, Evan. Arleen took being a wife, mother, and grandmother very seriously. She was someone you could always count on and she was very responsible. She made sure she always had delicious home cooked meals for her family. She was always there when her girls came home from school. She enjoyed sewing costumes for school plays and helping out with the Brownie Troop.

Arleen and Dwight never missed a school conference or activity. They were very involved in their children's lives. She was creative and artistic. She enjoyed making centerpieces for the dance club "Varsity" that her and her husband enjoyed. They both loved to ballroom dance and it was at a dance that they met. They made many wonderful friends through the "Varsity" dance club. Arleen was also treasurer for the club. They continued to ballroom dance until Dwight turned 80.

When her children were young, Arleen decided to do volunteer work so, joined the Women's Auxiliary at St. Luke's Hospital. She was one of the many referred to as a "Pink Lady." She served as a volunteer for over 35 years at St. Luke's, first working with the Gift Cart, then the Information Desk, then the Family Lounge, and later doing office work. She was gifted in comforting people who were waiting for their loved ones in surgery while she worked in the Family Lounge. She enjoyed visiting with people when she brought the gift cart to their rooms. She would come home and say how fortunate she felt and that her life was pretty uncomplicated after seeing what people were going through at the hospital.

Arleen loved playing bridge and belonged to two bridge clubs for many years. Arleen was also an avid reader of murder mystery novels. She was really good at crossword puzzles. Eventually, she loved doing jigsaw puzzles, too. Except for the bridge clubs, she continued all of these activities until a short time before her passing.

After Dwight retired in 1981, they began taking many wonderful trips in the United States and two overseas trips. Their overseas trips took them to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. They especially had wanted to visit Germany and Sweden where their families originated. They enjoyed a very long and healthy retirement together.

The remained active until Dwight was 92. Arleen then became his dedicated, loving, primary caregiver for six years. It was not until he was 98 that his health issues required nursing care. In November 2014 he became a resident of Ridgecrest Village, Crest Health Center. Their separation was hard on both of them but, in 2016 Arleen's health issues also required her to have nursing care. So, they were reunited at Crest Health Center. They enjoyed another seven months together to enjoy meals and Lawrence Welk shows together until his passing.

Arleen is survived by her sister, Dorothy Peters, her daughter, Lynn (Jim) Moore, her grandson Evan Lonergan, son-in-law Dennis Lonergan and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Those that went to Heaven before her include her parents, husband, her daughter, Lori Lonergan, and all in 2015, her twin sister and brother, Carol Maher and Charles Peters and Carol's husband Thomas Maher. Also, a very special longtime friend, Lavila Ramsey. Most recently, her roommate at Crest Health Center, Patricia (Pat) Jourdan. Pat also became Arleen's very best friends until her passing in July 2022. They were very fortunate to have each other to get through the terrible isolation from family and friends during the worst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Arleen never got over the loss of Pat.

A special "Thank You" to all of the wonderful professional and compassionate staff members who provided the care she received during her seven years at Crest Health Center. Many said they will miss her. She was treated as if she was a part of their family, too. Another "Thank You" to the Genesis Hospice Team that kept her comfortable during her transition to Heaven.

An honorable mention to her daughter, Lori, who took the time to write most of this loving obituary during her time of declining health prior to her passing in 2018.

May they all be enjoying a happy reunion in Heaven. Until we join you, love you and miss all of you!