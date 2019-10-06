June 11, 1922-October 2, 2019
DAVENPORT - Arleen M. Johnson, 97, Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Kahl Home surrounded by her children.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:15 a.m. Monday, October 7th, at the Kahl Home Chapel. Visitation is Monday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Kahl Home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Arleen was born June 11, 1922, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Dunne) McGiffney. She was united in marriage to Victor Johnson, he preceded her in death February 9, 1983.
Arleen and her husband Victor owned and operated Hawkeye Specialty Company. Arleen was employed by Davenport Public Schools retiring in 1996. She also worked the voting polls for many years.
Arleen's greatest joy were her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and caregiver. She enjoyed gardening and had the “greenest” thumb in town. Arleen was a longtime member of Holy Family Church.
Survivors include her children: Rick (Suzanne) Johnson, Palm Desert, California; Colleen Johnson, Saint Louis, Missouri and Cyndee (Pat) Noah, Houston, Texas. Grandchildren: Nicholas Johnson, Patrick (Tara) Noah, Alec (Grace) Noah, Hallie Noah, Mark Wanek, Shelly (Eric) Vandenhouten, Aaron (Tanya) Matuszewski and Chad Matuszewski. Great-grandchildren: Avery Noah, Abby and Ty Vandenhouten, Elianna, Hayden, and Aliyah Matuszewski, Nieces: Mary Zelnio and Joleen Welch-Martin. Special friends, Sr. Lois, Nancy Goldsmith, and Bright Eyes, too.
In addition to her husband Victor, sister and brother in law, Marie and Francis Welch, nephew Ben Zelnio and grandson Todd Matuszewski, preceded her in death
Arleen's children want to thank all who loved and cared for their mother at the Kahl Home.
Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home or Holy Family Church.
The McGiffney Girls are reunited.
