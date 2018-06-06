August 24, 1931-June 4, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Arlene Cheffer, 86, of East Moline, passed away Monday June 4, 2018, at home, with her family by her side. Funeral services are noon Friday, June 8, 2018, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arlene was born August 24, 1931, in Brimfield Township Illinois, the daughter of Julius and Mabel (Trowbridge) Shaw. Arlene was a graduate of Bradley University, where she met the love of her life of 64 years. Arlene and Bob Cheffer were married June 27, 1953, at Elmwood Methodist Church. Arlene worked for 10 years as a secretary and office manager before staying home to raise three children (each one year apart).
Arlene was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline, serving as a greeter, preparing meals and organizing the food pantry. Arlene was very active in the Illini Hospital Auxiliary as a volunteer for 41 years, serving as president (two separate terms), secretary and chairman of several committees. Arlene was also co-chairman of the Gift Shop as well as a co-buyer for many years. Arlene was awarded the “Book of Golden Deeds” by the Exchange Club as well as the Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation for her Community Service work. Arlene was an avid bridge player and was involved in many different social clubs over the years, gaining many friendships which she treasured deeply.
Survivors include her children, Roger Cheffer, East Moline, Todd (Beth) Cheffer, Belleville, Illinois, and Cynthia Quillin, East Moline; grandchildren, Patrick (LeAnn) Quillin, Bobby (Taelor) Cheffer, Joel Cheffer, Keaton Cheffer and Tori Cheffer. Also, great-grandchildren, Adeline Cheffer, Charleigh Quillin and Harper Quillin.
Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bob; her parents; and sister, Shirley (Gerald) Cluskey.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Food Pantry of Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline or University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.