January 4, 2019
WEST LIBERTY — Arlene E. Otto, 90, passed away Friday January 4, 2019 at Crestview Care and Specialty Center in West Branch.
Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday January 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Liberty where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Port Louisa Cemetery, rural Wapello. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, West Liberty Library or West Liberty Fire Department. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.